'Suspicious object' found in Chagrin River was piece of survey equipment

Crews were called to the Chagrin River near Daniels Park North in Willoughby Friday afternoon to investigate a "suspicious object" found in the water by children, that the fire chief said appeared to be "unexploded ordnance," but turned out to be a piece of survey equipment.

Local and state officials worked to identify the object and after inspecting it, determined it was survey equipment stamped with the United States Geological Survey lettering on it.

The Willoughby Fire Chief said the object dates back to pre-World War II.

Daniels Park North and South will was closed while the investigation was underway, as was state Route 84 while crews removed the object from the river. All traffic has since reopened.

While the investigation was ongoing, authorities said there was no immediate danger to anyone.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was contacted and responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

While the object found Friday wasn't an unexploded ordnance, it wouldn't have been the first time one was found in the river. About a year ago, a 12-year-old boy found an artillery shell in the Chagrin River, prompting the bomb squad to respond.

This is an ongoing situation and this story will be updated with information as it becomes available.

