newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Worth. Every. Penny. Why Americans Need Another Stimulus Payment

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 3 days ago

Eli Fuhrman

$1400 Stimulus,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJs0p_0a7PK5w600

As early as January, Democratic legislators indicated support for not just a larger payment, but for regular monthly stimulus payments.

Worth. Every. Penny. Why Americans Need Another Stimulus Payment

Here's What You Need to Remember: The Biden administration appears to recognize this reality. White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently addressed the question of another round of stimulus payments, saying that it was dependent on Congress while acknowledging that such a measure would be expensive.

Calls for a fourth round of direct federal stimulus payments continue. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-D) recently reiterated her support for such a measure, indicating that she would help to push through a plan to send additional payments to Americans.

Rep. Watson Coleman pointed to the positive effects of the first three rounds of stimulus payments have had on many people, saying that these payments “gave people some breathing room and it gave people a sense of some stability,” while arguing that the pandemic has been devastating for many families across the country.

Watson Coleman is far from the only Democratic lawmaker vocally supporting further direct stimulus payments. Towards the end of the Trump administration, Congress authorized the sending of a second round of stimulus checks of $600, over objections by many Democrats who argued that the figure was too small. Democrats then followed up by passing the American Relief Plan in March, which included a measure for the distribution of a third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400.

More from The National Interest Another Stimulus Check Could Be Coming. Here’s What to Expect More Stimulus Checks: Here's What It Might Look Like (If It Happens) Biden's COVID-19 Relief Efforts Could Help Fight Hunger

As early as January, Democratic legislators indicated support for not just a larger payment, but for regular monthly stimulus payments. A letter to President Biden and Vice President Harris, signed by a number of Democrats in the House of Representatives, advocated for monthly payments for the duration of the pandemic. Democrats in the Senate have also called on the President to pursue recurring payments, with a group of 21 Democratic Senators led by Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (OR-D) authoring a similar letter.

Vice President Kamala Harris has also previously indicated support for regular stimulus payments while still a member of the Senate, introducing a bill with Senator Bernie Sanders (VT-D) that called for monthly $2,000 payments.

Calls for recurring payments have not been limited to Democratic members of Congress. Over 100 economists, including former Obama administration official Jason Furman, signed a letter last year advocating for regular direct payments. Millions of Americans have also demonstrated support for regular payments, with one online petition calling for recurring $2,000 payments garnering over 2 million signatures.

Will it Happen?

Even with growing support in and out of government, it seems unlikely that regular direct payments will happen anytime soon. Republicans in Congress have not shown much support for the idea of recurring payments, and it appears unlikely that such a proposal would find sufficient support among the at least 10 Republican Senators that would be needed to prevent a filibuster.

The Biden administration appears to recognize this reality. White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently addressed the question of another round of stimulus payments, saying that it was dependent on Congress while acknowledging that such a measure would be expensive. Psaki pointed to the administration’s proposal for an expanded child tax credit that would see eligible parents receive $250 or $300 per month, which has been described by some as constituting an unofficial fourth-round of stimulus payments.

Eli Fuhrman is a contributing writer for The National Interest. This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Federal Stimulus#Government#Americans#White House#Democrats#The National Interest#Senate#Republicans#Reuters#Democratic Senators#Finance Committee Chair#Regular Stimulus Payments#Stimulus Checks#Penny#Payment#Monthly Payments#Regular Payments#Regular Direct Payments#Sufficient Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Could a 4th stimulus check be coming in 2021? What to know about more payments

Should you be expecting a fourth stimulus check before the end of 2021? Since the American Rescue Plan in March, the IRS has issued over 165 million third stimulus checks and continues to send batches weekly. With this latest round of pandemic aid coming to a close, some members of Congress are pushing for a fourth payment, either as another check or in the form of recurring payments. Others in Washington disagree that any additional relief money is necessary.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

What Congress is saying about another coronavirus stimulus check

The IRS is almost done sending out the third stimulus checks, and the people are now wondering if Congress will approve another round of stimulus payments. So far, however, there are no official talks on the next stimulus payment. Let’s take a look at what Congress and the White House are saying about another coronavirus stimulus check.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
National Interest

Fourth Stimulus Check Alert: How Big Would It Be?

If passed, in terms of amount, the fourth check’s amount will probably be similar to the first three: roughly $1000 per person, possibly several hundred dollars more. Its issuing conditions will probably also be the same; the first three checks were sent out in full to all Americans who made less than $75,000 per year (or, in the case of couples, $150,000 per year).