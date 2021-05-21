Loki Creative Team Talk Influences: Blade Runner, Teletubbies & More
By now, you know the deal. Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief touched the Tesseract and messed up time and reality royally, so the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), and "Miss Minutes" have "persuaded" him to help them set things right. Now with the series set to take over Wednesdays beginning June 9, series director Kate Herron and head writer Michael Waldron are offering EW and viewers insight into the pop culture influences flowing throughout the series that they should keep their radars attended to. Here's a look at some of the highlights…bleedingcool.com