Loki Creative Team Talk Influences: Blade Runner, Teletubbies & More

“Loki” is coming to Disney Plus soon. Tom Hiddleston has explained what the mysterious logo is all about. “Loki” is coming to Disney Plus on June 11th! The makers behind the series seem to be so convinced of the concept that a second season is almost guaranteed. And how could it be otherwise? After all, Loki, the god of discord, is a really exciting character who has more than just a cool saying in-store. And the character itself is also the inspiration behind the constantly changing logo of the series, as “Loki” actor Tom Hiddleston explained in an interview.