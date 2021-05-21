Dodger Stadium to Return to Full Capacity June 15

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series. Looking over the Sunday landscape, I am not seeing an encouraging day for pitchers. You could flip that around and say that's promising for hitters, although both are realistically required for a DFS lineup. We have 15 games on the slate, which means every team is in action. Also, as is usually the case with a Sunday, you need your lineup in early. First pitch of the day is at 1:05 p.m. ET.