MLB

Dodger Stadium to Return to Full Capacity June 15

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

Dodger Stadium will be back in full swing June 15, with tickets for full-capacity 50,000-seat games on sale Thursday, the team announced Friday. For the 11 home games prior to June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and fully-vaccinated only sections. Tickets for the Giants ( May 30) and Cardinals (May 31-June 2) games are on sale now, and tickets for home stadium games on June 11-14 against the Rangers and Phillies go on sale Tuesday.

