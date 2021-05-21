newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

WATCH: Robert & Michelle King On ‘The Bite,’ ‘The Good Fight’ & ‘Evil’

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

(CBS Local)– Husband and wife Robert and Michelle King have created some of the biggest TV shows of the past decade in the “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” on CBS & Paramount+. The Kings also have “Evil” returning to Paramount+ for season two and their new series “The Bite” from CBS TV Studios just dropped today for Spectrum Originals.

denton.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Schilling
Person
Michelle King
Person
Josh Charles
Person
Katja Herbers
Person
Christine Baranski
Person
Audra Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#The Good Fight#Today Zombies#The Good Wife#Cbs Paramount#Kings#Cbs Tv Studios#Spectrum Originals#Cbs Local#New Black#Evil#Bite#Character Plenty#Movies#Husband#Broadway#Walking#Genre Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesredcarpetreporttv.com

Watch the preview for Spectrum Originals newest comedy series THE BITE from Robert and Michelle King #TheBite Streaming May 21st #Trailer

From creators Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) comes an unexpected and jaw-dropping six-episode series, THE BITE. The Spectrum and CBS Studios co-produced satirical drama in a super unique way during COVID – using remote cameras and having actors work with their real-life partners on camera. It was done completely safe way utilizing various floors of a townhouse so no one came in contact with each other, pretty astounding what the team was able to pull off!
TV SeriesPlaybill

Robert and Michelle King Turned Their Wild Pandemic Fantasy Into Reality With

Robert and Michelle King are known for having created acclaimed series The Good Fight, The Good Wife, and Evil. But during the couple's long pandemic walks, they cooked up something wholly unexpected. The Bite is a six-episode satirical drama series co-produced by Spectrum and CBS Studios that follows the lives of two neighbors—Rachel (Audra McDonald) and Lily (Taylor Schilling)—as they embark on unprecedented times when a deadly new strain of a virus arrives...one that involves zombies.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Good Fight: Season Five Gets Premiere Date on Paramount+ (Watch)

A new season of The Good Fight is coming soon. Paramount+ has announced a premiere date for season five of the drama from Robert and Michelle King. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa and Mandy Patinkin star in the series, which is a spin-off of The Good Wife. Season five will feature 10 episodes after season four (airing on CBS All Access) had less episodes due to the pandemic.
TV Seriesthetvaddict.com

THE GOOD FIGHT: Fifth Season to Debut on Paramount+ in June

Today Paramount+ announced that the upcoming fifth season of THE GOOD FIGHT will premiere on the streaming service on Thursday, June 24. Following that, new episodes of the 10-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. According to Paramount+, “in the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced...
MoviesPosted by
DFW Community News

WATCH: Simon Baker On ‘The Mentalist,’ Movie ‘High Ground,’ Making It In Hollywood

(CBS Local)– Simon Baker has been a big name in Hollywood for decades and he’s someone people around the country are very familiar with after becoming a mainstay on CBS with “The Mentalist.” Baker played Patrick Jane for over 150 episodes and has a new movie out called “High Ground.” He’s also starred in movies like “The Devil Wears Prada” and “L.A. Confidential.”:
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Taylor Schilling

Showing 1 - 9 of 9 articles tagged "Taylor Schilling" The Orange Is the New Black alum will play the wife of Seth Rogan's character, "at least on paper," in... Audra McDonald, Taylor Schilling and Steven Pasquale to star in Robert and Michelle King's coronavirus drama The Second Wave. The...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Evil Season 2 Executive Producers Tease Exorcism for Main Character

The supernatural series Evil might have some surprises up its sleeve for its sophomore season according to its showrunners. While promoting the Spectrum zombie satire series The Bite, Robert King and Michelle King spoke to TV Line about what to expect with the season one finale revelation of Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and the burning of her hand from a crucifix. The second season premiere picks up right after the season one finale. "We like that because we feel chronology is drama, the chronology of, 'OK that just happened, now how are they going to deal with that?'" King said. "There's drama in that. You say 'four months later,' then it's like, 'What happened? What did we miss?'" The second tease centers around the series' primary antagonist Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), who was exposed from Kristen's investigative work into his past.
TV SeriesPeople

Upcoming Seasons of SEAL Team and Evil to Premiere on Paramount+

CBS' SEAL Team and Evil are heading to Paramount+, the streaming service announced Tuesday. Season 5 of SEAL Team will first debut "with a special presentation" on CBS in the fall, before moving exclusively to Paramount+. Meanwhile, the second season of Evil will also premiere exclusively on the streaming service.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Evil on CBS: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Airing on the CBS television network, Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. A forensic psychologist, Kristen Bouchard accepts a job offer from David Acosta (Colter), a former adventure-seeking journalist. He’s now studying to be a Catholic priest and has been tasked by the Church to assess unexplained phenomena. Acosta also recruits Ben Shakir (Mandvi), an even-tempered realist with carpentry skills. He uses those abilities to uncover practical rationales behind “hauntings.” Kristen is certain that science can provide answers to every incident that the trio encounters — until she meets Leland Townsend (Emerson). He’s a sinister man who oozes menace and threatens Kristen and her four young daughters (Shuck, Gray, Crocco, and Knapp). Undeterred, Kristen, David, and Ben set out to assess inexplicable events to see if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
TV SeriesDeadline

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles, Jamie Hector To Star In ‘We Own This City’ HBO Limited Series From ‘The Wire’ Team

Jon Bernthal, Josh Charles and Jamie Hector have been tapped as the leads of HBO’s We Own This City limited series, from The Wire’s EP David Simon and producer George Pelecanos. Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) is set to direct and executive produce the series, based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. Production is set to begin in July.
TV Serieslaconiadailysun.com

‘Lisey’s Story’: Julianne Moore Is an Unhinged Widow in First Look at Stephen King Series (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is looking to the king of horror for its next limited series with Lisey’s Story, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. The author has adapted and written the series which is set to debut Friday, June 4, 2021 on the streaming platform. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore leads the all-star eight-episode drama and viewers are getting their first look with a newly-released trailer.
MoviesDaily Iberian

Bruce Willis among stars in cast of White Elephant

Bruce Willis, Olga Kurylenko and Michael Rooker are to star in 'White Elephant'. The trio have boarded the cast of the action-thriller that will be written and directed by Jesse V. Johnson. The story centres on Gabriel Tancredi (Rooker), a former marine turned mob enforcer who must battle his conscience...
Books & LiteratureA.V. Club

A wild night of “research” with Robert Downey Jr. and other stories from Andrew McCarthy’s new memoir

Andrew McCarthy will forever be known to most people as Blaine, the “major appliance” who steals Molly Ringwald’s heart in the 1986 John Hughes classic, Pretty In Pink. Before that, the East Coast native had gotten his start in bawdy prep school comedy Class, then reteamed with co-star Rob Lowe in Joel Schumacher’s St. Elmo’s Fire, the ultimate Brat Pack film about dissatisfied twentysomethings. In an effort to break out of the Pack, McCarthy went on to star in films like Less Than Zero, Mannequin, and Weekend At Bernie’s (and its sequel). Although he still appears onscreen occasionally (most recently on NBC’s Good Girls), he’s more focused on writing, including publishing a travel memoir and a YA novel, and TV directing (for Orange Is The New Black, The Sinner, The Blacklist, and more).
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Watch Michelle Zauner Talk Crying In H Mart, Jubilee on The Daily Show

Japanese Breakfast auteur-turned-bestselling author Michelle Zauner appeared on Wednesday night’s The Daily Show, discussing her acclaimed memoir Crying in H-Mart and her much-anticipated new record Jubilee with host Trevor Noah. Zauner and Noah’s Zoom (or whatever) conversation covered the story behind her stage name, what it’s been like for her...
TV & VideosArkansas Online

TELEVISION | Q&A: Why did Christopher Meloni leave 'SVU'?

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: I wonder if you would be able to explain why Chris Meloni left "Law & Order: SVU" many years ago. I love that show and am happy that he is back in "Law & Order: Organized Crime." A: Fans were astonished when...