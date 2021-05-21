WATCH: Robert & Michelle King On ‘The Bite,’ ‘The Good Fight’ & ‘Evil’

The supernatural series Evil might have some surprises up its sleeve for its sophomore season according to its showrunners. While promoting the Spectrum zombie satire series The Bite, Robert King and Michelle King spoke to TV Line about what to expect with the season one finale revelation of Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and the burning of her hand from a crucifix. The second season premiere picks up right after the season one finale. "We like that because we feel chronology is drama, the chronology of, 'OK that just happened, now how are they going to deal with that?'" King said. "There's drama in that. You say 'four months later,' then it's like, 'What happened? What did we miss?'" The second tease centers around the series' primary antagonist Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson), who was exposed from Kristen's investigative work into his past.