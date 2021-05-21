‘Empire of Sin’ Make It Count Expansion Details

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XI deserved a strong follow up for the series continued foray into the MMORPG world. However, Square Enix undoubtedly had a rocky start following the launch of Final Fantasy XIV as the game was literally scrapped and reworked due to it being heavily criticized and simply unplayable. Since then, with over twenty-two million active registered players, Square Enix has successfully carved its niche in the MMORPG genre and is at the head of the pack competing with World of Warcraft, Elder Scrolls Online and Black Desert Online. Since the re-release of Final Fantasy XIV, the game has received steady content including three expansions, most recently Stormbringers, which released in 2019. Square Enix has officially announced that Endwalker, the game’s fourth expansion, will launch on November 23rd 2021! The Collector’s Edition will retail at USD$59.99 while the Standard Edition (Digital) will cost fans USD$39.99.