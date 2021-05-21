‘Empire of Sin’ Make It Count Expansion Details

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEmpire of Sin’s first paid DLC will launch later this year alongside the Precinct update. Paradox Interactive and Romero Games announced during today’s PDXCON showcase that Empire of Sin will receive its first paid expansion later this year, titled Make It Count. The expansion will introduce a new boss, Meyer “the Accountant” Lansky, new gangsters, “the Fixers,” and their Loan Sharking Racket. This is the first major content expansion for Empire of Sin since its launch last year and builds upon the base game to offer additional content and gameplay options for players.

