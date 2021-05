As the maritime industry knows well, ship-to-shore connectivity poses a significant challenge. The terrestrial communication networks that most industries take for granted cease to be an option more than a few miles offshore. For the last half-century, satellite networks have been the answer. Companies like Iridium saw success offering a way for cargo ships and yachts to keep their crew and passengers connected in the middle of the ocean. Their customers have high data-throughput needs - such as real-time communications, whether for conducting business or calling in emergencies - and that is the demand that early satellite providers have solved for.