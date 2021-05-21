Opinion: Why we as Asian Americans need to step up and speak out about important issues more often

Welcome to May, everyone. As we celebrate springtime in Utah, it is also our opportunity to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage. Over the course of this month, you will see exciting programming, information and engagement opportunities that reveal the diversity of communities within this group, as well as the depth of their connections to every aspect of American history. You can tune in to your local PBS or UEN station for television and video details that can be viewed at your leisure. You can attend virtual events and even in-person events as we transition out of the pandemic.