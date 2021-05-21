Opinion: Why we as Asian Americans need to step up and speak out about important issues more often
Thai is a media specialist at the nonprofit Institute for Public Strategies. He lives in Rolando Park. My heart was racing, and my chest felt tight. Blood was rushing to my face, and I was feeling the urge to flee. That could be the typical reaction people feel when they are faced with a physical threat. Instead, I was having these sensations because I was in a heated conversation over a text thread with an Asian American friend of mine. He was accusing me of lacking vocal support for various AAPI causes and of actually being against Asian Americans.