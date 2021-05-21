Port Allegany Fire Chief: Emergency Communications Inadequate

The woman who was allegedly the victim of an assault last Monday in a Bradford City apartment has died. According to a statement from District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, “City of Bradford Police Chief Mike Ward and lead investigator Patrolman Jason Putt continue to investigate the events that lead to the police finding the woman unconscious in a city apartment on Monday afternoon, and have since led to hear passing away”. Additional charges may be possible for 36 year old Anthony J. Fenton as the investigation continues and an autopsy is completed.