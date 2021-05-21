Port Allegany Fire Chief: Emergency Communications Inadequate
Several members of Star Hose Company #1 were unable to fight a house fire in Port Allegany Wednesday morning, Chief Alex Johnson is blaming the County. “There are three towers in McKean County — three 911 emergency communication towers — that attempt to cover the entire county. Well, that’s the problem. The closest tower to Port Allegany is basically in Smethport. So there’s a hill between that tower and Port Allegany Borough. We can’t hear the County’s broadcasts from Smethport.”wesb.com