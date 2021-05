On Thursday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped some notable mask-mandate news and extra motivation to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks both outdoors and indoors, except for on public transportation and planes, as well as potentially sensitive buildings like hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, according to a report from the Associated Press. “We have all longed for this moment — when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, at a briefing.