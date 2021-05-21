‘Prison Architect: Second Chances’ Revealed Today

Prosecutors statewide were blindsided earlier this week by news that the Kentucky Parole Board is giving nearly 50 violent offenders another shot at parole. On Wednesday, the Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association learned that the state parole board had issued a new directive on April 1 -- nearly six weeks before -- that offenders with life sentences can no longer be issued a "serve out" during their first parole hearing. The new rule would be to defer parole eligibility at that initial hearing for no longer than 120 months, or 10 years. The issuance of a serve out at that first hearing is expressly prohibited.