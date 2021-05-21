newsbreak-logo
'Prison Architect: Second Chances' Revealed Today

Cover picture for the articleRehabilitate Inmates and Reduce Sentences in Prison Architect: Second Chances. Paradox expands the prison management simulator’s inmate reform systems – coming in June. Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven announced the next expansion for Prison Architect, titled Second Chances, during today’s PDX CON Remixed showcase. Prison Architect: Second Chances introduces prisoner rehabilitation programs, allowing inmates to reduce their sentences and reintegrate into society. The Second Chances expansion will launch first for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on June 16th, and will arrive later for Nintendo Switch on June 29th, 2021.

