New mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sparked praise from some but questions from others. The CDC on Thursday announced that fully vaccinated individuals can ditch their masks and social distancing indoors and outdoors in most settings. Masks must still be worn "where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance," according to the guidance. There are also exceptions for correctional facilities and homeless shelters, and people who are immune compromised should speak to their doctors before abandoning their masks.