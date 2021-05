DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Dixon High School student suspected of firing shots during graduation practice at the high school on May 16, 2018 appeared in court on Tuesday. Several individuals testified Tuesday morning where Matthew Milby Jr.’s lawyers tried to prove he needs to stay in his care facility. Milby Jr. appeared in court Tuesday after he was previously ruled unfit to stand trial, according to Lee County court records. In June of 2018, Milby Jr. pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon. He is currently being held at Lee County Jail on a $2 million bond.