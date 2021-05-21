newsbreak-logo
Carroll, IA

Martha Millender of Carroll

By Kelley Derner
1380kcim.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartha Lee Millender, 95, of Carroll, Iowa, formerly of Weslaco, Texas, passed away at Swan Place Assisted Living on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from natural causes. Martha was born in her grandmother’s house in Hoxie, Arkansas, on November 6, 1925. She graduated from high school in Canton, Oklahoma, and got a Bachelor of Arts degree from Oklahoma A&M. She received a Master’s Degree at Oklahoma State University, where she met her future husband, William Robert “Bob” Millender. She taught Home Economics on fellowship at Southwestern State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma, where they were married on July 23, 1952. They moved to Rockwell City, Iowa, then moved to Carroll in 1955 when Bob took a job with the County Extension Service. Martha taught Home Economics at Carroll Community Schools and then owned Stretch and Sew Fabrics (which became Martha’s Fabrics) for 16 years.

