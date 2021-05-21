newsbreak-logo
Cities: Skylines New DLC Live Today

"Bridges & Piers" and "Train Stations" Content Creator Packs, Rail Hawk Radio, Sunny Breeze Radio, Out Now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer that enjoys train rides and bridge-crossings while jamming, today during PDXCON Remixed announced the release of two new content creator packs, Bridges & Piers and Train Stations, for Cities: Skylines. The content creator packs are available on PC platforms, Xbox One, and on PlayStation®4. Two radio stations, Rail Hawk Radio and Sunny Breeze Radio, are now available for those players looking to change up the mood they build, for $3.99 each.

