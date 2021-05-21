Winds die down on Monterey Peninsula after gusts cause minor damage

CANNA BLISS… Each spring while watching friends and family get abducted by the bright green and white rays of light beaming down into the Monterey Bay from all those fishing boats, Squid is reminded of the blissful qualities of a deliberate ignorance. Of course, there are limits to this practice – it is indeed a practice – in the public arena and such limits were painfully broadcast May 4, when Monterey City Council took up the still-sensitive issue of bringing retail cannabis dispensaries into town.