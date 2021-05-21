Winds die down on Monterey Peninsula after gusts cause minor damage
MONTEREY — The wind started to calm Friday after a gusty couple of days caused some minor damage on the Monterey Peninsula. Parts of Monterey County were under a wind advisory Wednesday and Thursday, with wind gusts topping out at 41 miles per hour at the Monterey Regional Airport Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts reached 42 miles per hour in Moss Landing on Wednesday. In Marina, the wind Wednesday evening damaged the patio roof at English Ales Brewery and a large street sign partially broke off atop a light post on Reservation Road at Beach Road.www.montereyherald.com