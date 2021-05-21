newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monterey, CA

Winds die down on Monterey Peninsula after gusts cause minor damage

By Tom Wright
Monterey County Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTEREY — The wind started to calm Friday after a gusty couple of days caused some minor damage on the Monterey Peninsula. Parts of Monterey County were under a wind advisory Wednesday and Thursday, with wind gusts topping out at 41 miles per hour at the Monterey Regional Airport Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts reached 42 miles per hour in Moss Landing on Wednesday. In Marina, the wind Wednesday evening damaged the patio roof at English Ales Brewery and a large street sign partially broke off atop a light post on Reservation Road at Beach Road.

www.montereyherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marina, CA
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
City
Moss Landing, CA
State
California State
City
Monterey, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Peninsula#Heat Waves#Extreme Weather#Severe Drought#California Drought#Wind Gusts#Monterey Airport#Beach Road#Seas#Rainfall Totals#Crews#Highs#Reservation Road#Interior Parts#Parking#English Ales Brewery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
California StateMilitary.com

Coast Guard Responds to Container Ship Fire Off California Coast

The motor vessel NYK Delphinus contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 4:54 a.m., reporting an engine fire aboard the ship approximately 50 miles west of Monterey, Calif., May 14, 2021. A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the State of California, and Resolve Marine are responding to the fire. (Coast Guard courtesy video)
Monterey, CAEast Bay Times

Monterey coast: Container ship fire in engine room contained

MONTEREY COUNTY — A fire on a container ship off the Monterey coast has been contained, smoke is no longer visible, and the temperature has been falling in the NYK Delphinus’s engine room, where the fire originated, according to a report from the U.S. Coast Guard. The next step for...
Monterey, CABayInsider

Unified Command responds to container ship fire off the coast of Monterey

The motor vessel NYK Delphinus contacted Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders at 4:54 a.m., reporting an engine fire aboard the ship approximately 50 miles west of Monterey, Calif., May 14, 2021. A Unified Command consisting of the Coast Guard, the State of California, and Resolve Marine are responding to the fire. (Coast Guard courtesy video)
Monterey, CAKSBW.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium Reopen means more business for Cannery Row

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey Bay Aquarium is a well-known main attraction in Monterey. Reeling people in from all over the world is a benefit for surrounding businesses on Cannery Row. Now that the aquarium has opened back up, businesses are hopeful that it’ll help with the economic bounce back.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Monterey County, CAKSBW.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium reopens to the general public

MONTEREY, Calif. — On Saturday the Monterey Bay Aquarium reopened to the general public for the first time since the pandemic began. General admission tickets had gone on sale on May 5 and people were excited to get inside. The Monterey Bay Aquarium closed its doors in March 2020. It's...
Monterey, CAmontereycountyweekly.com

SQUIDFRY 05.13.21: Canna bliss

CANNA BLISS… Each spring while watching friends and family get abducted by the bright green and white rays of light beaming down into the Monterey Bay from all those fishing boats, Squid is reminded of the blissful qualities of a deliberate ignorance. Of course, there are limits to this practice – it is indeed a practice – in the public arena and such limits were painfully broadcast May 4, when Monterey City Council took up the still-sensitive issue of bringing retail cannabis dispensaries into town.
Monterey County, CAkion546.com

Fort Hunter Liggett open to the public for Armed Forces Day

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Fort Hunter Liggett is opening its doors to the public Saturday in honor of Armed Forces Day. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and gives members of the public the chance to speak with soldiers and army civilians. Visitors can also fire a M4 at a virtual target, check out official equipment and take a look inside the barracks.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Anglers shift focus to rockfish as salmon counts dwindle | Fish Rap

Salmon fishing on and around the Monterey Bay has slowed considerably. The big schools that created fleet pandemonium last week have scattered and most anglers are getting a fish per rod or less. Winds have also been high, making it difficult for anglers to put in the long hours needed on a scratch bite. It’s become that situation where the fish are here one day, then gone the next. All the more reason to go fishing every day, I’d say.