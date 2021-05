Between the release of the Goseanna cans and winning USA Today’s 10Best Beer Gardens, Tucker Brewing Company has had a big 2021 so far, and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down anytime soon. Just this past month, the German inspired brewery released the Roaring Twenties Radler in cans and in the taproom and soon beer lovers can enjoy it with a twist. On Sunday, May 30, Tucker Brewing is hosting the Roaring Cocktail Competition where some of Atlanta’s top mixologists will battle it out creating cocktails using the Radler, and Atlanta notable beer and media folks like Ale Sharpton, Lia Picard, and Tiffanie Barriere will do the judging. Guests can stop by and enjoy a drink, live music, and of course, delicious food in the spacious beer garden all while watching the mixologists battle it out.