newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Supermoon! Red blood lunar eclipse! It's all happening at once, but what does that mean?

By Shannon Schmoll Michigan State University
Lebanon-Express
 5 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to happen during the early hours of May 26. But this is going to be an especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once. So what does this all mean?

lebanon-express.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Lunar Eclipse#Full Eclipse#Supermoon Eclipse#Total Eclipse#Blood Moon#Earth#Michigan State University#Orbit#Redder Wavelengths#Visible Light#Blue Wavelengths#Blue Light#Sunlight#Rayleigh Scattering#Early Hours#Opposite Sides#Portions#Conversation#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
Astronomybcfocus.com

blood moon 2021: total lunar eclipse May 2021 Kab Hai Kaise Dikhega: blood red moon

The pink Supermoon was seen around the world last month and next week the second Supermoon will be even more interesting. When the moon is very close to the earth in its orbit around the earth, it also looks very large. The eclipse will also be seen on the supermoon appearing next week, making it not only bigger but even redder. This view will be seen on May 26, when the moon is shining brightest. It will last approximately 14 minutes 30 seconds. (File photo: Haakon Mosvold Larsen / NTB Scanpix via Reuters)
Blue Ridge, VAWDBJ7.com

Lunar eclipse and Supermoon visible Wednesday morning

A front draped over the area is keeping a few showers around along with the occasional storm. Most of these have been west of the Blue Ridge, drifting toward the northeast. The severe risk appears lower, but we can’t rule out one or two strong to severe storms into the evening.
Astronomywarm1069.com

Super Flower Blood Moon

Get your cameras ready! Tomorrow (Wednesday) Morning!!!. On Wednesday, May’s full moon — known as the Flower Moon — will be a sight to see as it becomes. the only total lunar eclipse of 2021, as well as the year’s biggest “supermoon,” according to Space.com. Like with all lunar eclipses,...
Astronomyhiplatina.com

May’s Auspicious Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse is a Blood Moon

May 26th brings our first Lunar Eclipse of 2021 in the fire sign of Sagittarius. Theme for this Blood Moon? Expect the Intellectual to meet the Spiritual. This is a Full Moon with the magnitude of a Lunar Eclipse, meaning it’s going to be vivacious. Those consciously aware of the opportunity presented with this Sagittarius Lunar Eclipse will be asked to conceptualize the merging of the logical mind and the subconscious mind, which is also known as the higher self.
Astronomyfoxwilmington.com

Blood Moon lunar eclipse enthralls viewers

A super “Blood Moon” captured the attention of viewers across the world on Wednesday. While on Tuesday it appeared as a glittering full moon – the closest to Earth sky-gazers can witness – the next morning the moon appeared tinged with a reddish glow. According to NASA, the Blood Moon...
AstronomyScience Daily

Understanding of invisible but mighty particles in Earth's radiation belts

Tiny charged electrons and protons which can damage satellites and alter the ozone have revealed some of their mysteries to University of Otago scientists. In a study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, the group looked at charged particles interacting with a type of radio wave called 'EMIC' -- a wave generated in Earth's radiation belts (invisible rings of charged particles orbiting the Earth).
AstronomyScience Daily

Deep oceans dissolve the rocky shell of water-ice planets

What is happening deep beneath the surface of ice planets? Is there liquid water, and if so, how does it interact with the planetary rocky "seafloor"? New experiments show that on water-ice planets between the size of our Earth and up to six times this size, water selectively leaches magnesium from typical rock minerals. The conditions with pressures of hundred thousand atmospheres and temperatures above one thousand degrees Celsius were recreated in a lab and mimicked planets similar, but smaller than Neptune and Uranus.
Astronomyarxiv.org

The brittle boulders of dwarf planet Ceres

We mapped all boulders larger than 105 m on the surface of dwarf planet Ceres using images of the Dawn framing camera acquired in the Low Altitude Mapping Orbit (LAMO). We find that boulders on Ceres are more numerous towards high latitudes and have a maximum lifetime of $150 \pm 50$ Ma, based on crater counts. These characteristics are distinctly different from those of boulders on asteroid (4) Vesta, an earlier target of Dawn, which implies that Ceres boulders are mechanically weaker. Clues to their properties can be found in the composition of Ceres' complex crust, which is rich in phyllosilicates and salts. As water ice is though to be present only meters below the surface, we suggest that boulders also harbor ice. Furthermore, the boulder size-frequency distribution is best fit by a Weibull distribution rather than the customary power law, just like for Vesta boulders. This finding is robust in light of possible types of size measurement error.
Astronomythecherawchronicle.com

The artificial light emitted from Proxima B may be detectable with the James Webb Space Telescope

A Harvard and Stanford astronomical team led by Avi Loeb recently investigated the possibility of emitting artificial light from the dark side of Proxima B. Calculates the light curves of the planet and its parent star. Loeb and others argue that NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope can detect artificial light on Proxima B. Proxima b is the most If we look at it from Earth, the nearby exoplanet is 4.2 light years away. Since parent, Proxima Centauri, No matter how relatively small it is, the habitable zone is close to the star, which means that the outer planet is closed by tides, that is, where one side is always facing its parent star. The team says so Daytime side life would be unlikely to arise due to the constant flow of intense radiation from the parent star but this planet Life can harbor the dark side. Through artificial light (eg Lead) Loeb’s team finds that cities lit from this dark side can distinguish these artificial light sources with a powerful telescope like JWST. Discovered in 2016, Proxima b is a rocky exoplanet 1.27 times the size of Earth, orbiting Proxima Centauri in 11.2 days. The planet is located in the Hertz region, which could indicate liquid water on the surface.
AstronomyElite Daily

The Emotional Meaning Of This Month’s Lunar Eclipse Is About Embracing Change

There's no doubt that eclipses are mesmerizing experiences. Witnessing the full moon turn crimson red is enough to make anyone stop in their tracks and look up at the night sky. According to astrology, though, eclipses are so much more than something beautiful to look at. They can be the harbingers of intense and unexpected changes. When an eclipse takes place, astrologers know that something major is about to take place, and the emotional meaning of the May 2021 blood moon is all about accepting that change is a part of life.
AstronomySpaceRef

Green Pea Galaxies: Live Short and Prosper

Looking up at the night’s sky, twinkling with celestial objects, do you ever dream of discovering something new? How about something that sheds light on the early days of the Universe? A decade ago, citizen scientists, in the Galaxy Zoo project, helped astronomers discover a new and important class of galaxies, the Green Peas.
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius Is Also a Potent Supermoon—Here’s How It May Change Each Sign’s Life

Eclipse season is upon us, and the first of 2021 begins with a powerful lunar eclipse in the fire sign of Sagittarius. Occurring on May 26th at 7:13 a.m., ET, it’s also called a supermoon, nicknamed the full blood moon because of its bright red-orange hue, which visibly matches its powerful energy. Sagittarius represents our beliefs, the truth, higher knowledge, international matters, freedom, and expansion. Our beliefs heavily shape the reality around us, and this lunar eclipse in Sagittarius is initiating a portal of change and self-liberation for the next six months.
Astronomywtvy.com

LIVE INTERVIEW: Supermoon and Lunar Eclipse in the Sky Tonight

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All eyes will be on the skies tonight for a rare celestial event - the biggest Supermoon of the year and a lunar eclipse!. NASA Planetary Scientist Dr. Barbara Cohen spoke with News 4 This Morning’s Carmen Fuentes on what makes this event so special. Watch the interview in the video above.
AstronomyThe Guardian

Spacewatch: total lunar eclipse and largest supermoon of the year

The moon will be full on 26 May. This will coincide with the largest supermoon of the year, and also the first total lunar eclipse since January 2019. Although precise definitions vary, a supermoon is said to occur when the full moon takes place near the closest point in its orbit to the Earth. This week, the centre of the moon will be 357,462km away from the centre of the Earth. This is roughly 48,000km closer than the furthest full moon of the year, which will occur in December 2021.
Astronomypasadenanow.com

Jupiter’s Moon, Europa, May Contain Undersea Volcanoes, JPL Says

New research indicating deep, ice-covered oceans on Jupiter’s moon, Europa, may contain active volcanoes is coming as exciting news for many in the scienfitific community, including the team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory that is planning on launching a spacecraft to explore the Jovian moon in 2024. Scientists already had...
Astronomyllnl.gov

Experiments validate the possibility of helium rain inside Jupiter and Saturn

Nearly 40 years ago, scientists first predicted the existence of helium rain inside planets composed primarily of hydrogen and helium, such as Jupiter and Saturn. However, achieving the experimental conditions necessary to validate this hypothesis hasn’t been possible — until now. In a paper published today by Nature, scientists reveal...