Felt+Fat, a Custom Tableware Manufacturer, Reports Direct-To-Consumer Sales Up Nearly 600 Percent Year-Over-Year

Here's what you can expect from the home-sharing giant in the coming years. In a little more than a decade, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) has transformed the travel industry. When it once would have been unthinkable for most travelers to stay in the home of a stranger, it's now the norm for many. Thanks to its network of more than 5 million hosts, Airbnb has more rooms available than the five biggest hotel chains combined and it offers a much wider range of locations, styles, and price points than a hotel chain can.