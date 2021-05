Fermenting, sprouting, and soaking are all ways I enhance my food. These are the heroes that help me stay healthy in spite of all that seems to tell me I need to fear aging and all the disease that could come my way. I believe so firmly in wellness that nobody can convince me otherwise. We have a contract with food in this life and I want to tell you nothing is more powerful than food. Each meal is a time to start anew and change your body by flooding it with nutrients. I wish with all my heart that people would talk more about the miraculous creation our body is and how wonderful it is that we get to co-create with it and supply it with the things it needs. All my blogs, podcasts, and books are about just how I do this every day, and hopefully I can help you do it too. My heartfelt desire is to make it easy for you and this article is one and the same. So here is another technique that has added health benefits that are worth understanding and implementing.