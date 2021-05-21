Raiders release defensive end David Irving

The 6-5, 265-pound Long had definite ideas about what he wanted from his pro career after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 48 overall) out of Villanova in the 1981 National Football League Draft. “(In want) financial security, and I want to be in the Hall of Fame. That’s my goal. And I’d like to win a few more Super Bowls,” Howie Long told Football Digest in 1986.” He got them all, except for more Super Bowls. In his 13-year career, Long recorded 84 sacks, not counting the 7.5 sacks he had as a rookie before sacks became an official NFL statistic. He had a career-high 13 sacks in 1983, five in one game that season against the Washington Redskins. We also don’t know how many tackles he had, because they also were not an official stat, but he often finished games in double digits. In Super Bowl XVIII, he had five tackles and made 58 tackles plus 12 sacks the following season, but tackle stats for his career are incomplete. Long also intercepted two passes and returned them for a total of 84 yards, including a 73-yarder, in addition to recovering 10 fumbles while playing in 179 games. During those 13 seasons, he played in the Pro Bowl eight times, was a five-time All-Pro, was NFL Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1985, was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade team, played on the Raiders Super Bowl XVIII champions and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He also was one of the defensive ends selected on Pro Football Weekly’s All-Time 3-4 Defensive Front. Long seemed to have plenty left in the tank when he decided to end his brilliant 13-year career and go into television as an analyst for Fox Network’s NFL coverage. Raiders Managing General Partner Al Davis unsuccessfully tried to change Long’s mind, which was made up. “It’s time to get on with life,” Long said in announcing his retirement. “It’s time to grow up. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve been very lucky. God has blessed me. I’ve made more money than I ever dreamt of making. Having won a world championship, having done just about everything there is to do in sports from a defensive lineman’s standpoint, having a great time and finishing up at this point in my career in the Pro Bowl at 34, that is, in my mind, the way I think you should leave sports.” Long still is working for Fox and won an Emmy Award in 1997 as the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst, and has appeared in several movies. Even though Long earned All-East honors and was honorable mention as a senior at Villanova, he was not all that highly regarded until a big break came when he was added the roster for the 1980 Blue-Gray game in place of an injured player. He made the most of it, standing out in practice as pro scouts watched, before named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Long was an outstanding all-around athlete, especially for his size, lettering in football, basketball and track (setting state records in the shot and the discus), at Millford (Mass.) High School. He also was on the boxing team at Villanova and won the 1981 Northern Collegiate Heavyweight Boxing Championship. Long was a tight end at Villanova before being moved to defensive end. And the rest is history.