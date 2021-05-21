newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders release defensive end David Irving

By Bill Williamson
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe David Irving experiment is over for the Las Vegas Raiders. The team announced they have released the defensive end Friday afternoon. The move is a bit surprising. I didn’t peg Irving as a sure thing to make the 53-man roster, but I thought he’d make it to the final cut, at least. The Raiders are deep at defensive end after adding several pass-rushers this offseason.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Irving
Person
Rod Marinelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Defensive End#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raiders#The Indianapolis Colts#The Detroit Lions#Vinnybonsignore#Dl David Irving#Nfl Suspensions#Las Vegas Stints#Workouts#February#Voluntary Otas#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Predicted To Make Playoffs Following Schedule Release

To the surprise of some folks, ESPN predicts that the Las Vegas Raiders will be in the playoffs this season. The Silver and Black will be entering Jon Gruden’s fourth year as head coach in 2021. Sadly, the playoffs have continued to elude him and his squad. One of the biggest issues had been the defense, which was coached by his friend, Paul Guenther until he was relieved of his duties in December . Fast forward to today and the team’s complexion has changed, not just the defense. Yes, veteran coach Gus Bradley and his Cover 3 scheme have made their way to Sin City. His unit received an infusion of talent this offseason as well. On the other hand, the offensive line will look drastically different next season after undergoing a makeover. What do all of these moves translate into? According to ESPN, a playoff berth it seems.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders aren’t betting favorites to make playoffs

I know the Raiders won’t be Super Bowl contenders, but seriously?. Some odds were recently released, showing the longest odds for a team to reach the playoffs, and the Raiders are near the bottom. As of right now, only four teams have worse odds than Las Vegas to reach the playoffs.
NFLRaiders

Raiders sign fourth-round pick S Tyree Gillespie

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed fourth-round draft pick S Tyree Gillespie, the club announced Monday. Gillespie was selected with the 143rd overall pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 207-pound safety played in 41 games during four seasons at Missouri. Over his career, Gillespie recorded 146 tackles (107 solo), including 6.5 for loss, two sacks, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
NFLUSA Today

Cornerback position named training camp battle to watch for Raiders

With the addition of Casey Hayward, the Raiders have suddenly a big competition brewing at cornerback. After investing high picks into Damon Arnette and Trayon Mullen, the team will only be able to keep one of these cornerbacks on the field with Hayward. In a recent article by Ben Linsley...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Raiders Sign Two Draft Picks

The Raiders announced on Monday they have signed fourth-round S Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round C Jimmy Morrissey to their rookie deals. The two are the first members of Las Vegas’ draft class to sign their deals. Round Player Pos. Note. 1 Alex Leatherwood G. 2 Trevon Moehrig S. 3 Malcolm...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?

The Raiders made some surprising changes and additions to the offense during the offseason, and while it creates the potential for a more explosive and efficient unit, it might take awhile for it to come together. The luxury of time, though, is not exactly available to the Raiders. So expediting...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: New-look secondary the key in 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their secondary, and that unit is going to be key for any success during the 2021 NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders’ main goal this upcoming season will be making the playoffs, a place they have only been to once since the 2002 NFL season. That is a long run of watching meaningful games on the couch during January, but they have been inching towards the postseason the last two years.
NFLYardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Kolton Miller

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters. The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era. That's why we'll...
NFLYardbarker

A Look At Raiders’ 2021 Schedule Highlights

The 2021 NFL schedule is out and The Only Nation Podcast crew is here to share the highlights. Along with current news, they keep you updated on all things that are Las Vegas Raiders. Listen to “Ep 57 – The Schedules Are Here, The Schedules Are Here!” on Spreaker. Raiders...
NFLYardbarker

Jersey Numbers Round Up For 2021 Raiders

With the offseason fully underway, we’ve now seen what jersey numbers will be worn by which members of the Las Vegas Raiders. As everyone knows, a player’s jersey number is the biggest indicator of how good a player is. In all seriousness, jersey numbers do hold weight in sports. Regardless of how silly it may seem, certain numbers mean more to certain teams such as Michael Jordan’s ’23’ and Jackie Robinson’s ’42.’ For the Raiders, these numbers include ’24, 32, and 12.’ With that said, let’s look at what the Raiders’ newest players will be wearing.
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking the top 10 NFL games of the 21st century; will Bucs-Patriots Week 4 tilt eventually make this list?

The 21st century of pro football started with a bang. On the final play of the first Super Bowl in the new millennium, Titans quarterback Steve McNair, with his team trailing by a touchdown, completed a slant pass to Kevin Dyson. As Dyson caught the pass, it appeared for an instant that fans were about to witness the first overtime in the 34-year history of the Super Bowl.
NFLYardbarker

Raiders All-Time Top Five: Defensive Ends

The 6-5, 265-pound Long had definite ideas about what he wanted from his pro career after the Raiders selected him in the second round (No. 48 overall) out of Villanova in the 1981 National Football League Draft. “(In want) financial security, and I want to be in the Hall of Fame. That’s my goal. And I’d like to win a few more Super Bowls,” Howie Long told Football Digest in 1986.” He got them all, except for more Super Bowls. In his 13-year career, Long recorded 84 sacks, not counting the 7.5 sacks he had as a rookie before sacks became an official NFL statistic. He had a career-high 13 sacks in 1983, five in one game that season against the Washington Redskins. We also don’t know how many tackles he had, because they also were not an official stat, but he often finished games in double digits. In Super Bowl XVIII, he had five tackles and made 58 tackles plus 12 sacks the following season, but tackle stats for his career are incomplete. Long also intercepted two passes and returned them for a total of 84 yards, including a 73-yarder, in addition to recovering 10 fumbles while playing in 179 games. During those 13 seasons, he played in the Pro Bowl eight times, was a five-time All-Pro, was NFL Defensive Lineman of the Year in 1985, was selected to the NFL 1980s All-Decade team, played on the Raiders Super Bowl XVIII champions and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. He also was one of the defensive ends selected on Pro Football Weekly’s All-Time 3-4 Defensive Front. Long seemed to have plenty left in the tank when he decided to end his brilliant 13-year career and go into television as an analyst for Fox Network’s NFL coverage. Raiders Managing General Partner Al Davis unsuccessfully tried to change Long’s mind, which was made up. “It’s time to get on with life,” Long said in announcing his retirement. “It’s time to grow up. I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve been very lucky. God has blessed me. I’ve made more money than I ever dreamt of making. Having won a world championship, having done just about everything there is to do in sports from a defensive lineman’s standpoint, having a great time and finishing up at this point in my career in the Pro Bowl at 34, that is, in my mind, the way I think you should leave sports.” Long still is working for Fox and won an Emmy Award in 1997 as the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst, and has appeared in several movies. Even though Long earned All-East honors and was honorable mention as a senior at Villanova, he was not all that highly regarded until a big break came when he was added the roster for the 1980 Blue-Gray game in place of an injured player. He made the most of it, standing out in practice as pro scouts watched, before named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Long was an outstanding all-around athlete, especially for his size, lettering in football, basketball and track (setting state records in the shot and the discus), at Millford (Mass.) High School. He also was on the boxing team at Villanova and won the 1981 Northern Collegiate Heavyweight Boxing Championship. Long was a tight end at Villanova before being moved to defensive end. And the rest is history.
NFLYardbarker

Tyree Gillespie News

The Raiders have started signing members of their 2021 draft class. The team announced on Monday that they have signed fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey. Raiders Reinforce Secondary On Day 3 of 2021 NFL Draft. Wherever former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther is, he...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders in middle of average NFL age for team

I’m sure you’re all dying to know today’s interesting stat, so here you go. Of all 32 teams in the NFL, the Raiders are the 18th youngest, but not by much. According to Andrew Walker, the average ago for players on the Raiders is 25.37. Looking at the roster on...