Realio’s Ratings: Sounders beat press, LAFC

For the second time this year, Seattle played media darlings LAFC. This time it was the Sounders’ third match of a three-match week and again they were the better team in this matchup. Although the California Fighting Velas had strong possession and some intense early pressure, they failed to directly threaten goal with many chances and went home with a deserved loss. LAFC tried to high press and work the ball around through the defense instead of crossing from the width, which Seattle handled with a compact defensive shape before releasing wide attacks. The match ended 2-0, highlighted by Seattle’s stellar, league-best offense which created the bulk of the dangerous chances and by their stellar, league-best defense which sheltered a goalkeeper debut.