Police: Burlington man arrested for making threats towards high school

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in Burlington after police say he had made threats towards the Burlington Community High School. Police say detectives with the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division had been following up on two separate threats that had been made towards the school in February and March of 2021. During the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect.

Related
Burlington, IARadio Iowa

Burlington student charged after incident with school resource officer

The Burlington Police Department has issued a statement about last Monday’s arrest of a student at Burlington High School. Burlington Police say the female student struck the school resource officer after refusing to go to the school office after being accused of being in possession of narcotics. The student has been charged with interference with official acts and assault on a peace officer. The statement from Burlington Police says security and body camera footage shows the events described, although neither has been made public.
Mediapolis, IAPosted by
WQAD

Mediapolis man arrested after two local burglaries

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — A Mediapolis man is in jail after authorities identified him as a suspect in two Saturday, May 5 burglaries and tracked him down. According to the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Larue Boutique and Jilly’s Coffee & Cakes, two businesses located in the 500 block of Main Street in Mediaoplis, to gather information on overnight burglaries the stores had discovered.
Iowa State951thebull.com

Suspect in Killing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Pleads Not Guilty

The man charged in the April death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper has pleaded not guilty. According to online court records, a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Monday on behalf of 41-year-old Michael Lang. He’s accused of killing Sergeant Jim Smith after Smith and other troopers entered Lang’s home in an attempt to end a standoff between Lang and law enforcement the night of April 9th.
Des Moines County, IAktvo.com

Des Moines County burglaries caught on camera, arrest made

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now charged in connection with a series of break-ins reported at two businesses over the weekend. Hundreds of dollars in cash was reported stolen overnight from Larue Boutique and Jilly’s Coffee and Cakes in Mediapolis, Iowa. Security cameras set up at the...
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateJohn Green's tumblr

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa StatePosted by
WOKV

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa StateKETV.com

Fiery train derailment prompts evacuation of small Iowa town

A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa has sent thick black smoke billowing into the air, prompting authorities to evacuate part of a small, nearby town. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.
Burlington, IAKBUR

No injuries reported in Burlington House Fire

Burlington, Ia- No injuries were reported in a Burlington House fire on Monday. At about 6:10 AM Monday the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported fire at 1912 Whittier Street in Burlington. Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the eaves of the house. Firefighters were able to locate...
Burlington, IAburlingtoniowa.org

Burlington Fire Department responds to house fire

At 6:10 AM Monday May 10, 2021 the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 1912 Whittier Street in Burlington. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find smoke showing from the eaves of the house. Firefighters were able to locate and extinguish a fire within the floor joists of the second floor.