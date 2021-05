LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Our active and wet pattern continues as a very moist airmass is still hovering over place. Just like the last few days, expect periods of on and off light to moderate rain with the potential for an occasional downpour and isolated thunderstorms. Rain chances will remain highest for eastern counties during the day today but will diminish slightly this evening. High temperatures despite cloudy skies and rain will warm into the mid and upper 70s along and east of I-44. Western counties will top out in the low 80s. Southeast winds by the afternoon will kick up around 10 to 15mph.