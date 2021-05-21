newsbreak-logo
Winco, Fred Meyer no longer requiring masks for those fully vaccinated

By Katie Kloppenburg
Idaho News 6
Idaho News 6
 3 days ago
Two grocery store chains in Idaho are no longer requiring customers that are fully vaccinated to wear masks in their stores.

In a Facebook post , WinCo said in alignment the current CDC guidance and as allowed locally, it is no longer requiring fully vaccinated employees and customers to wear a face covering. The notice applies to stores in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

WinCo does not request proof of customer vaccination, according to the post.

WinCo says for all other states, it is waiting or evaluating guidance from applicable health departments in California, Oregon and Washington. The face-covering policy remains in place in those states.

Fred Meyer stores in Idaho also show a new sign when you enter, according to the Idaho Statesman . A small sign in red appeared saying "Masks not required for fully vaccinated individuals."

“Fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in our facilities, including stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction,” a Fred Meyer spokesperson wrote Friday in an email to the Idaho Statesman.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced on May 14 that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors in Boise city limits. Crowd size limits will also no longer be restricted, but people and organizations are encouraged to be safe and take the appropriate precautions.

Related
Boise, IDPosted by
Boise Dispatch

Boise vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Monday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Boise: 1. 1219 Broadway Ave 208-433-9905; 2. 7402 W Fairview Ave (208) 375-4670; 3. 10751 W Overland Rd (208) 373-5233; 4. 3527 S Federal Way (208) 424-7533; 5. 5230 W. Franklin St. (208) 429-6433; 6. 1515 W State St 208-345-7684; 7. 7020 W State St 208-853-3503; 8. 10600 W Fairview Ave 208-322-0962; 9. 5005 W Overland Rd 208-389-1448; 10. 1100 S Vista Ave 208-344-2529; 11. 660 E Boise Ave 208-336-8340; 12. 1650 W State St 208-344-8660; 13. 1520 N Cole Rd 208-375-8278; 14. 7100 W State St 208-853-2606; 15. 10500 W Overland Rd 208-376-1382; 16. 10700 W Ustick Rd 208-322-7788; 17. 5100 W Overland Rd 208-343-1696; 18. 909 E Parkcenter Blvd 208-338-3722; 19. 4700 N Eagle Rd 208-939-5149; 20. 6560 S Federal Way 208-429-1088; 21. 3614 W State St 208-426-9639; 22. 1653 S Vista Ave 208-331-3007; 23. 10565 W Lake Hazel Rd 208-319-0882; 24. 6195 S Five Mile Rd 208-319-0191; 25. 3395 S Federal Way 208-319-1043; 26. 455 Broadway Ave 208-331-4187; 27. 8100 W Fairview Ave 208-375-2825; 28. 10580 W Ustick Rd 208-377-3581; 29. 4924 W Overland Rd 208-336-1728; 30. 10555 W Overland Rd 208-321-2669; 31. 2285 S Apple St 208-336-3956; 32. 8300 W Overland Rd 208-321-9077; 33. 7319 W State St 208-853-0541; 34. 3233 N Cole Rd 208-501-7025;
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police Department seeks to expand as population grows

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This article was originally published by The Idaho Press. As Boise grows in population, the city’s police force is having to adapt to a larger city, new types of crime, and a national downward trend in police recruitment as it attempts to expand the force and place further emphasis on community policing.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Idaho Costco Goes Mask Free

Costco wants the unmasked to come back. After last week’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control, allowing the vaccinated to skip the wearing of masks, Costco dropped its mask policy. One in place since the early days of the pandemic. Costco suggests you keep wearing a mask if you...
Boise, IDkoze.com

Boise lifts mask requirement, stops restricting crowd sizes

The city of Boise has lifted its mask requirement, but city officials say they’ll still work with businesses that choose to require masks on private property during the coronavirus pandemic. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean made the announcement Friday, one day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended...
Boise, IDidahoednews.org

K-12 coronavirus cases increase slightly

Caused in part by outbreaks at a Boise junior high school and a Panhandle high school, K-12 coronavirus case numbers increased slightly this week. Nearly all of the weekly hotspots are in the Treasure Valley:. Riverglen Junior High School, Boise: 10 cases. Lake City High School, Coeur d’Alene: Nine cases.