The Devil Wears Prada debut new music video

It’s (finally) time for the twerkulator. Dollar bills are flying across America because the City Girls have officially dropped their leaked single “Twerkulator,” which City Citizens on TikTok made viral with a booty-shaking dance this April. The ladies who brought us “Twerk,” “Flewed Out,” and “Act Up,” go even harder on “Twerkulator,” hyping each other up. “Lil’ bitch, I’on want your man,” JT eats. “But these rich niggas throwin’ paper / Now it’s time for the twerkulator.” Let ‘em have it. The track’s perfectly- timed release (late as it may be), right as summer begins to creep over the horizon, is actually owed to sample clearance issues. The beat majorly features “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa and the Soulsonic Force, thee ‘80s rap track for “party people.” Back in March, Yung Miami tweeted they were working on it and look how our girls came through. No shade, but talk to SZA! Listen to “Twerkulator” and do not forget to stretch! The hospitals still cannot handle all that ass.