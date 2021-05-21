newsbreak-logo
The Devil Wears Prada debut new music video

lambgoat.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with today's release of their new EP, ZII, comes a new video from The Devil Wears Prada. The music video for new track "Forlorn" can be viewed below. "Hopelessness is a primary theme to ZII and 'Forlorn' really drives that home," says vocalist Mike Hranica. "While fictitious zombie songs aren't intended to particularly tug at one's heart string,'Forlorn' goes all in at the sense of loss within the zombie apocalypse."

