Television Talent: Sam Gore (play-by-play) The NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championships return to the USTA National Campus in the Lake Nona community of Orlando, Fla. Sunday, following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fourth-seeded UCLA women's tennis team meets No. 13 seed Georgia Tech at 1 p.m., PT for a rematch of a 2018 clash that took place in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Yellow Jackets came out on top of of a 4-3 decision in that contest, which was stopped by multiple rain delays and eventually moved and completed indoors. The winner of Sunday's match will take on fifth-seeded Pepperdine or Michigan in the May 19 quarterfinals.