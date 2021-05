According to the American Hair Loss Association, approximately two-thirds of men experience some kind of hair loss by the time they are 35 years-old. Though a wide range of treatments—both medical and cosmetic—are available to those eager to hold on to as many follicles as possible, often overlooked is the role that exercise and diet can play in helping slow the loss of hair. Nutritional deficiency—specifically a lack of iron and other nutrients—has been found to be a culprit of hair loss in some portion of men. For example, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation have noted that "treatment for hair loss is enhanced when iron deficiency, with or without anemia, is treated."