Republicans are right. We do not need an independent commission to investigate what happened during the 6 January riot at the US Capitol, or what led to it.Why not? Because we already know what happened when hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump stormed the legislature to “stop the steal”, and who was responsible for them doing so.In recent days, Democrats calling for an independent commission have likened our current situation to the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. After al-Qaida terrorists hijacked passenger aircraft and killed more than 3,000 Americans in assaults on New York and Washington DC, there was...