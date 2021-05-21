newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ohad Samet Named to Inaugural Debt Collection Advisory Committee of the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI)

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Samet, the CEO and cofounder of TrueAccord Group, was selected as part of a new seven-member board that will provide critical feedback to the DFPI as it stands up its debt collection licensing program. Lenexa, KS (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Ohad Samet, CEO and cofounder of TrueAccord Group, has been...

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Collection#Consumer Protection#Debt Collectors#Financial Innovation#Financial Technology#Technology Innovation#Digital Innovation#Trueaccord Group#Prweb#Department#Dcla#Trueaccord Founded#Technology Companies#Ceo#Diverse Stakeholders#Industry Experts#Consumer Feedback#Cofounder#Critical Feedback#Rmai Certified Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Economyfinextra.com

Esma launches call for evidence on digital finance

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s securities markets regulator, today publishes a call for evidence on digital finance. The call for evidence aims to gather relevant information on particular issues including value chains, platforms and groups’ provision of financial and non-financial services. The feedback will contribute to ESMA’s technical advice to the European Commission.
Economynationalmortgagenews.com

Stewart acquires digital mortgage technology company Cloudvirga

Stewart Information Services is adding to the collection of digital mortgage companies it has acquired in the past year-and-a-half, purchasing Cloudvirga at an undisclosed price. Cloudvirga offers point-of-sale technology to both retail and wholesale mortgage bankers. Current CEO Kyle Kamrooz was a co-founder of the company in 2016. In 2018,...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Ag Benefit Advisory Committee

(Advisory Committee meets Monday)....It will be a zoom meeting. To participate in the Agricultural Benefit Advisory Committee meeting contact the Ag Commissioners office. The meeting will begin at 3:00 Monday afternoon. There will be a public comment period at the beginning of the meeting. The committee will receive an Imperial Valley College grant update. They will discuss Imperial County Whitefly Management Committee approved funds, loan interest rates, the loan program. They will discuss outreach, such as publicizing the Ag Benefit Program and they will consider a motion to follow-up on Scholarships. The meeting will end with an ABAC loan, grant and scholarship match program financial and status report.
California StateInsideARM

CA DFPI Hires Fintech Legal Expert to Lead New Financial Technology and Innovation Office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- After a nationwide search, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced today it has hired Christina Tetreault to lead the new Office of Financial Technology and Innovation, which will provide a national model for fostering responsible innovation by offering early guidance to entrepreneurs developing financial products and services in California.
Marin County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Two Marin County, California Brothers Plead Guilty To Separate But Similar Pandemic Relief (Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans) Fraud Schemes Netting Over $2 Million

May 19, 2021 - SAN FRANCISCO – Caesar Oskan, also known as Sezer Ozkan, and his brother Ester Ozkar, also known as Eser Ozkay, pleaded guilty today in federal court to making false. statements to a financial institution in separate schemes to defraud the federal government of pandemic relief funds,...
PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

New York State Department Of Financial Services Taps Enforcement Attorney To Lead Research And Innovation Division

Is the New York State Department of Finance (DFS) gearing up for enforcement actions in the crypto space?. In the last couple of months, Debra Brookes was quietly installed in the newly created position of Deputy Virtual Currency Chief in the DFS Research and Innovation Division. Before joining the DFS more than eight years ago, Brookes was a federal prosecutor who led and participated in complex white-collar investigations which, according to her LinkedIn profile, resulted in over 70 guilty individual and corporate guilty pleas and millions of dollars in fines and restitution.
Reston, VAPosted by
TheStreet

Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae Reappointed To Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) To U.S. Secretary Of Commerce

RESTON, Va., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation ("Lightbridge," or the "Company") (LTBR) - Get Report, an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, is pleased to announce that Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae has been reappointed by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to the Civil Nuclear Trade Advisory Committee (CINTAC) as a representative from Lightbridge Corporation and of small business companies in the U.S. nuclear energy sector, effective immediately. As a member of CINTAC, Mr. Grae participates in the committee's duty to advise Secretary Raimondo on developing and administering programs and policies to expand U.S. exports of civil nuclear goods and services.
Orange, CAPosted by
Orange, California

Investment Advisory Committee Looking for Members

The City has several commissions and committees that are comprised of citizen volunteers appointed by the Orange City Council. We currently have several vacancies on the City's Investment Advisory Committee, and are looking for volunteers who either live or work in Orange to fill these seats. The Investment Advisory Committee is charged with independently reviewing the City's investments, and meets at least once each quarter, or on an as-needed basis.
Credits & Loansaba.com

Bank Access Report

"Becoming a part of the banking and financial system in the U.S. is a pathway into being a shareholder in the U.S. and having a vested interest not just in yourself, but also in the well-being in yourcommunity and the country as a whole.”. – FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams" America's...
Businessaustinnews.net

Futuris Company Announces New Partner Program

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Futuris Company (OTC PINK:FTRS) ('Futuris' or the 'Company'), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, announced a new partner program that will be focused on the International Staffing and Contract Labor market. Spearheaded by...
Small BusinessSFGate

Datatel Joins A Select Group of Industry Leaders To Help Small Businesses on Visa's Small Business Hub

MIAMI (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Datatel Communications Inc. / Datatel Inc. in Canada, a provider of IVR Payments and Payment Technology for over 20 years announced today its inclusion in the Visa Small Business Hub. The Visa Small Business Hub brings together tools and resources from Datatel and other leading solution providers to help the SMB entrepreneurs build stronger customer relationships and expand their businesses.
PoliticsPosted by
TheStreet

Finnovant And Governor DAO (GDAO) Today Announced An Innovation That Combines Finnovant's Say-Tec Facial And Voice Biometrics With GDAO's Blockchain Governance Service

MT. VIEW, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This innovation is the first to authenticate facial and voice biometrics for 1 Voice: 1 Vote and will bring to market the integration of biometrics on the blockchain. Finnovant and Governor DAO (GDAO) today announce a first to market integration of biometrics...
Economybuckeyebusinessreview.com

Business And Finance Careers

Our definitions of those non-GAAP financial measures might differ from the definitions of similar measures used by different corporations. Management makes use of these non-GAAP monetary measures in making financial, operating and planning choices and in evaluating the Company’s efficiency. These measures have limitations, and buyers should not consider them in isolation or as an alternative to analysis of the Company’s results as reported underneath GAAP.
Environmentcambridgema.gov

Climate Protection Action Committee

The Climate Protection Action Committee (CPAC) is an advisory group to the City Manager on local climate change policy and implementation. The agenda for the meeting is posted on the CPAC webpage. Due to the pandemic, the meeting will only be held in a virtual format on Zoom. To attend...
Politicspiercecountywa.gov

Allocation Advisory Committee for Prevention Programs Meeting (Virtual)

The Allocation Advisory Committee for Prevention Programs makes recommendations to the County Executive and the County Council on intended use of the 1/4th of the 1/10th percent Criminal Justices Sales and Use Tax. These funding recommendations are for youth-violence prevention programs that benefit youth who reside in unincorporated Pierce County. The Allocation Advisory Committee is comprised of up to 15 members who reside in unincorporated Pierce County. Please visit website for more information: https://piercecountywa.gov/5917/Allocation-Advisory-Committee-for-Preven.
PoliticsGovernment Technology

New York vs Big Tech: Lawmakers Float Data Tax in Privacy Push

While New York is not the first state to propose data privacy legislation, it is the first to propose a data privacy bill that would implement a tax on big tech companies that benefit from the sale of New Yorkers’ consumer data. Known as the Data Economy Labor Compensation and...
TechnologyLaw.com

Cybersecurity, ISO 27001 and What the Legal Professional Should Know

Today, cybersecurity is front and center in the legal industry, and it should be. Data breaches can cause crushing financial losses, while damage to an organization’s reputation can linger for years. Lawyers no longer have the luxury of thinking of cybersecurity as a field too technical, or not sufficiently legal, to be within their purview: The New York Rules of Professional Conduct (Rule 1.1), and the equivalent in most states impose a duty of technological competence on practitioners. This article seeks to explore the gold standard in information security, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (Second edition 2013-10-01) (hereinafter ISO 27001), and to provide attorneys and legal professionals with a foundational understanding of ISO 27001.
Economyinternationalbanker.com

Beyond Checking Boxes: A New Approach to Operational Risk Management Will Create Value for Financial Institutions

The COVID-19 pandemic upended almost all industries, including investment banking. Once bustling trading floors quickly transformed into a dispersed network of home offices and new operational risk challenges arose. Technological innovations and an ever-evolving regulatory landscape have made archaic approaches to operational risk management ill-suited to tackle the complexity posed....
Technologybuckeyebusinessreview.com

Sources For Ladies In Computer Technology

Students will also enhance their abilities in reading/writing within the English language and understanding/communicating within the Navajo language. The Student can enter the job market at an entry-level computer technician field or related subject. Dozens upon dozens of options exist for prospective college students with a want to break into the sector of computer systems and technology by earning a degree. No matter what your present level of schooling, profession goals, or budget, there’s likely a program of study that can propel you to success on this cutting-edge area. As you contemplate your choices, understand that advancements in distance learning have transformed online degree packages, making them as efficient and respected as they are convenient. In addition to fully on-line programs, many hybrid choices exist within the discipline as well. These blended studying models present the most effective of both worlds for faculty students who want the pliability of online learning along with a stage of engagement that may only be attained in a face-to-face surroundings.