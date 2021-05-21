MaintenX International celebrates dedication of Horton home with Habitat for Humanity

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. MaintenX International, one of the nation’s largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, congratulates the Horton family on the dedication of their new family home in Clearwater, Florida. In their fourth home build with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco, MaintenX team member volunteers donated their time and skills to help turn the Hortons’ homeownership dream into reality.

