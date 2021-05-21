newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Now Hiring! Program Director, Connecting Communities Digital Initiative

By Kate Zwaard
loc.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI am SO THRILLED to share that we are now accepting applications for the Program Director of the Connecting Communities Digital Initiative (CCDI), part of our Of the People: Widening the Path initiative. This position reports to the Library’s Digital Strategy Director (me!). The person in this position will lead this exciting new effort to foster creative uses of the Library’s digital collections to explore, re-imagine, and re-present the cultural and ethnic knowledge, histories, and experiences of racial and ethnic minority communities across the nation.

blogs.loc.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Program Director#Minority Communities#Digital Strategy#Social Strategy#Creative Director#Path#Library#Ccdi#Federal Hiring Rules#Cultural#Experiences#Histories#Questions#Lead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Jobs
Related
Charitieskmrskkok.com

WCI Offers Initiators Fellowship Program

The Initiators Fellowship is a two-year program sponsored by West Central Initiative and other foundations that offers early-stage entrepreneurs the tools to build their for-profit or nonprofit social enterprise businesses. A social enterprise venture is defined as a business project that addresses a basic unmet need or solves a social or environmental problem using a market-driven approach. In other words, creating a business that benefits society.
Jobskool1045fm.com

Adams Radio Group is NOW Hiring a Digital Marketing Director

Adams Radio Group’s Digital Department is looking for a Digital Marketing Director to provide content for our 5 markets in the country. If you have graphic design, photography, web and video experience, let’s talk! Your main focus will be creating digital content to meet our clients’ and the company’s promotional needs. Responsibilities: ● Create eye-catching graphics and engaging designs ● Produce digital projects from start to finish ● Develop and maintain library and backup files ● Work closely with Sales, Marketing and Programming Departments across our markets ● Event Promotion, including photography and videography ● Maintaining websites for all markets ● Working with Tune-In for streaming services ● Working with our web partners for website updates and coding for contests, promotions, etc. ● Working with Google for business listings, info, postings Qualifications: ● Previous experience in digital media or other related fields ● Proficiency in macOS ● Proficiency in Adobe Creative design and editing software programs (including After Effects, Encore, Illustrator, Lightroom, Photoshop, Premiere) ● Proficiency in WordPress maintenance ● Proficiency in maintaining apps on services like the App Store and Google Play ● Knowledge of Copyright law related to images and licensing ● Must be deadline and detail-oriented ● Must be able to work in a fast-paced environment ● Knowledge and understanding of video, photography and visual graphics Resumés, references, and digital portfolios may be submitted to: [email protected]
Entertainmentsent-trib.com

Mural represents community for Connection Center

There is a new mural outside the Connection Center at 309 S. Main St. The mural was collaboratively designed and painted by the members of the Connection Center and Frances Griffith. Griffith is a doctoral student in clinical-community psychology at Bowling Green State University who completed a yearlong placement as the Connection Center’s community advocate.
Jobscitycurrent.news

Director of Development and Communications

During this time of exciting change and growth, we are seeking a mission-focused, strategic, and collaborative leader to serve as the Director of Development and Communications (DDC), a newly established position of the Playback Memphis’ leadership team. Working closely with the Executive Director, Board members, and other core staff in the organization, the Director of Development and Communications is responsible for ensuring success for all fundraising, marketing, and public relations efforts for Playback Memphis. The DDC reports to the Executive Director and supervises a Development Coordinator.
Environmentiheartoswego.com

2021 Round of Climate Smart Communities Grant Program Now Open

The DEC's Climate Smart Communities Grant program provides competitive, 50/50 matching grants for local governments to implement projects focused on climate change adaptation and greenhouse gas mitigation in the non-power sector. Project types also include certain planning and assessment projects that are part of a strategy to achieve Climate Smart...
ScienceHouston Chronicle

MDC School of Science Selects InScribe to Power Digital Community, Creating an Easy Path for STEM Students to Connect and Find Information

New Innovative Digital Community Enhances the Student Experience at MDC. Miami Dade College’s (MDC) School of Science has partnered with InScribe Education (InScribe) to launch an innovative digital community where students can easily find information, access student services, connect with peers, and complete academic work remotely. InScribe provides a large...
Advocacypelicanrapidspress.com

Initiators Fellowship program seeks to support regional entrepreneurs  

Imagine owning a business that is profitable and benefits your community or environment. Now imagine getting the resources to make those dreams a reality. The Initiators Fellowship is a two-year program that offers early-stage entrepreneurs the tools to build their for-profit or nonprofit social enterprise businesses. So, what is a...
Internetkiem-tv.com

Yurok Connect launches new program

KLAMATH, Calif. (KIEM)- Yurok Connect launched a new program that will provide free digital devices and a substantial discount on monthly internet bills to eligible customers on the Yurok reservation. The Federal Communication Commission recently approved Yurok Connect to establish an Emergency Broadband Benefit Program that will offer a $75...
Kingman, AZthebee.news

Kingman Young Professionals Connect to Community

Young professionals in Kingman have expressed that they feel disconnected from their community, especially for those who relocated to Kingman during Covid-19. Outside of meeting people through work, connecting to other young professionals in the area has been a challenge. Not being familiar with Kingman, many have yet to discover outdoor hiking and biking trails, local dining favorites, downtown boutiques, or how to get involved in local clubs. This is creating high turn-over rates for many local employers as young professionals are leaving due to the inability to connect with their new community.
Southern Pines, NCpilot.com

Sandhills Community College Launches Telehealth Initiative

Students pursuing academic goals at Sandhills Community College will soon have an affordable way to support those endeavors by staying on top of their physical well-being. College students are generally a healthy population overall, and they know it. Studying, healthcare, and work can end up taking priority over their health when deciding how to allocate their time and money — until something comes up.
Mental Healthfuncheap.com

“Creativity, Compassion & Community” Mental Health Talk

In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, Wattpad and Maybelline are hosting an intimate virtual conversation with Jo Watson (@JoWatson_101 / Big Boned), Sky Chase (@unfortunatelysky / Saving Everest), and Rachel Meinke (@knightsrachel / Along For the Ride). It’s been a difficult year, and everyone’s mental health has been impacted in various ways. Moderated by Wattpad’s Grace Kabeya, this intimate, unfiltered discussion will explore how readers and writers on Wattpad can be #BraveTogether, normalize mental health issues, use creativity to facilitate wellbeing, and build communities of compassion around our shared experiences. A 30-minute panel will be followed by a Q&A.
Fort Washington, PAMontgomery News

Community groups reap the benefits of credit union’s “Concern for Community” initiative

FORT WASHINGTON — Spring is a time of renewal and revitalization. With that in mind, TruMark Financial® Credit Union donated gardening supplies to local organizations that have community gardens. Not only do community gardens increase access to fresh produce but they strengthen social connections between neighbors. After a year of social distancing and lockdowns, the community garden is an opportunity to bring people together safely and provide the social interaction for which they are yearning.
Mental Healththeviolinchannel.com

Toolkit Launched To Help Freelancers With Mental Health

Developed by creative social enterprise the hub in partnership with Creative Industries Federation and Mindapples, the toolkit covers topics such as combatting stress, boosting creativity, building resilience, reaching new audiences, and tips on creating post-pandemic business plans. Artists and creative freelancers also contributed to the construction of this project. "Like...
Charleston, SCcitadel.edu

Citadel initiatives to focus on campus and community diversity

Charleston Regional Business Journal, by Alexandria Ng. From the moment male cadets shave their heads and become “knobs,” the nickname given to those first-years, students at The Citadel are exposed to diversity and inclusion from all levels of the institution. Whether it’s required leadership development courses that emphasize the school’s...
Jobsantrimreview.net

Custom Now Hiring

Bellaire MI Onsite Part time and Full-time positions available on 1st and 2nd shifts. Choose your own hours. Two weeks training. Starting Pay $13.00. The ideal candidate will join our inbound call center team in an effort to support State EBT/WIC projects. Utilizing communication skills and etiquette, the successful candidate will answer clients inquires in a professional manner.
Lexington, KYCorbin Times Tribune

BAEGLS provides community for UK graduate students

LEXINGTON — Moving to a new state and starting a new school can be a daunting task for many graduate students, especially if they go alone. The University of Kentucky Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering created the Graduate League of Students to help ease that transition for their students and help them gain a sense of community while introducing them to potential future colleagues.