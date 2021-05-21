Queens hit-run driver who killed pedestrian by blowing through red light at 92 mph pleads guilty to manslaughter

A hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian in Queens when he blew through a red light at 92 mph pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday.

David Garcia, 28, faces between 3 1/3 and 10 years in prison at a sentencing hearing in August.

Garcia admitted slamming his black 2019 BMW into Sivananaintha Perumal, 56, who was crossing Woodhaven Blvd. at 91 Ave. in Woodhaven at about 5 a.m. on July 25, 2019.

At 92 mph, Garcia was driving at more than three times the 30 mph speed limit in the area, authorities say.

Perumal, who was on his way to a morning shift at a Dunkin’ Donuts, died at the scene. He left behind a wife and three college-age children in southern India, and was remembered by a relative as “very, very nice and helping-natured person.”

Garcia sped off. Surveillance footage helped cops track and arrest him two weeks after the crash .

Manslaughter convictions in motor vehicle crash deaths like Perumal’s death are very rare, said Marco Conner, deputy director of Transportation Alternatives, a cycling and pedestrian advocacy group.

“It is extremely rare to see a manslaughter charge stick,” Conner said. “It is rare that you see drivers being convicted for any criminal offenses, even when they kill or seriously injure.”

After his arrest in Perumal’s death, released on $100,000 bail. While he was free, Garcia’s refusal to obey traffic laws continued, authorities charge.

He was charged March 10 just blocks from the scene of Perumal’s death with reckless driving, violating a one-way sign, operating without a license, and criminal possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.

That bust came when a police officer saw Garcia driving a Hyundai Sonata with broken headlights and no front license plate on 92nd Street near Jamaica Avenue.

When the officer tried to pull him over, Garcia drove through several red lights and stop signs and then went the wrong way down a one-way street, said prosecutors.

When he was finally pulled over, Garcia refused to get out of the vehicle and numerous officers had to drag him out of the car, according to a criminal complaint.

That case is still pending in Queens Supreme Court.

Garcia, of 97th Avenue in Ozone Park, also pleaded guilty in a December 2019 assault of a deli worker in Astoria, court documents say.

In that incident, Garcia repeatedly hit the deli worker, causing him to fall and hit his head on the counter, prosecutors said. The worker was taken to a hospital.