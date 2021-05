In an op-ed for CNBC, Facebook's Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg outlines four areas where he says there's bipartisan support for internet regulation in the U.S. Around the world, lawmakers are writing the new rules of the internet. In Europe, India, Australia, the UK and elsewhere, laws are being proposed governing everything from privacy and content, to the size and competitiveness of technology companies and how data is held, shared and used at scale.