Quality Journalism for Critical Times I walked into a Tallahassee Publix this weekend while hurrying to put on a face mask. Then I remembered that maybe I didn’t need to put on a mask – though COVID-19 is still infecting and killing people — following new CDC guidance on ditching masks in many circumstances if people are fully vaccinated. The […] The post Scout’s honor may not be enough to make sure new COVID mask guidance will work appeared first on Florida Phoenix.