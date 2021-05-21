newsbreak-logo
IMPD Diversity and Inclusion council meets for first time

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — IMPD’s new diversity and inclusion council held its first meeting Friday. This council is one of the pillars of IMPD’s three-year-strategic plan to create an inclusive and diverse environment among its ranks. Those efforts started back in 2017 when a group of faith, business and community leaders came together to assess IMPD’s recruiting, hiring and training approach. IMPD says it all starts with humanizing its police officers.

