Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins tweets GIF suggesting he’d restructure deal to accommodate Julio Jones

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
 3 days ago
With trade winds swirling around Julio Jones, the long-tenured Atlanta Falcons receiver could soon be headed elsewhere. In theory, every team should be interested in Julio, a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer and among the greatest receivers, not just of his era, but of all-time. Of course, the NFL’s hard salary cap, which was reduced by nearly $20 million owing to revenue losses from COVID-19, makes trading for Jones much tougher.

