Padres On Deck: Leasher starts AA 1-hitter; Hassell III, Valenzuela, Alarcon pace Storm win

Dodger Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were several notable and one unusual achievement in the Padres’ minor league system Thursday night. Left-handed starter Aaron Leasher shut out Frisco on one hit over five innings, leading the way as four pitchers for Double-A San Antonio combined on a one-hitter in a 3–1 victory. Leasher, 24, the Padres’ sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, issued two walks and had five strikeouts while lowering his earned run average to 1.69 and evening his record at 1–1.

