Padres On Deck: Leasher starts AA 1-hitter; Hassell III, Valenzuela, Alarcon pace Storm win

Kela will travel to Texas on Monday to receive a second opinion on his injured right arm, the Associated Press reports. Kela went on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to what was deemed a strained right forearm. He doesn't appear to be anywhere close to making a return, and the decision to seek a second opinion on the injury makes for an ominous outlook. Manager Jayce Tingler stated Sunday that the team will provide an update on Kela following the results of the second opinion, per 97.3 The Fan.