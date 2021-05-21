Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Atlantic beaches including Ocean City and Assateague. In Virginia, Atlantic beaches of Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as rip currents...longshore currents...sneaker waves and other hazards create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water.alerts.weather.gov