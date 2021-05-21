newsbreak-logo
Accomack County, VA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Atlantic beaches including Ocean City and Assateague. In Virginia, Atlantic beaches of Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as rip currents...longshore currents...sneaker waves and other hazards create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water.

alerts.weather.gov
Virginia State
Maryland State
Northampton County, VA
Accomack County, VA
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

COVID Server Updates Complete

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Monday that there were 2 test positives, one in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other numbers remained unchanged. These numbers include those for Saturday and Sunday. Virginia reported 272 new cases in Monday’s report. There were 22 hospitalization and 11 new deaths.
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Eastern Shore reports two new COVID test positives

The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives, one in Accomack and one in Northampton, in Thursday morning’s report. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day test positivity average fell to 4.8%. As of Thursday morning, 13,488 residents of Accomack County have been given the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Northampton County, VAshoredailynews.com

Supervisors decide no boat ramp decals in Northampton

No special decal will be needed for parking or ramp usage at the three boat-launch facilities owned by Northampton County. The Board of Supervisors decided against a proposal that would have given free usage decals to residents but charged as much as $40 annually, or $7 daily, for non-residents. Accomack...
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Accomack The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County in southeastern Maryland Northern Accomack County in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Delmar to 6 miles northwest of Lawsonia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Ocean City, Pocomoke City, Berlin, Ocean Pines and Cape Isle Of Wight around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bishop, Horntown, Boxiron, Ocean City Municipality, Goodwill, Public Landing, Greenbackville, Ironshire, Temperanceville and West Ocean City. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches, Inland Worcester, Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Northampton County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northampton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Accomack, Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Accomack; Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Chesapeake; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland; York FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA * AFFECTED AREA...Central and Eastern Virginia. * TIMING...From Noon through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 70s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop today, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.