Worcester County, MD

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Worcester County, MD
State
North Carolina State
State
Maryland State
Somerset County, MDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Worcester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SOMERSET...WICOMICO AND NORTHERN WORCESTER COUNTIES At 644 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. In addition...Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Fruitland, Princess Anne, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, Salisbury University, Berlin, Delmar, Hebron, Westover, Ocean Pines, Parsonsburg, Newark, Pittsville, Willards, Whitehaven, Bishop, Trinity, Eden, Longridge and Chesapeake Heights. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.
Worcester County, MDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Worcester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County in southeastern Maryland Northern Accomack County in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Delmar to 6 miles northwest of Lawsonia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Ocean City, Pocomoke City, Berlin, Ocean Pines and Cape Isle Of Wight around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bishop, Horntown, Boxiron, Ocean City Municipality, Goodwill, Public Landing, Greenbackville, Ironshire, Temperanceville and West Ocean City. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Worcester County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Worcester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES At 541 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Parsonsburg to near Marion Station, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Ocean Pines around 605 PM EDT. Cape Isle Of Wight around 610 PM EDT. Ocean City around 615 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include West Ocean City, Public Landing and Ocean City Municipality. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH