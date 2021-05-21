Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Worcester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County in southeastern Maryland Northern Accomack County in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Delmar to 6 miles northwest of Lawsonia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Ocean City, Pocomoke City, Berlin, Ocean Pines and Cape Isle Of Wight around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bishop, Horntown, Boxiron, Ocean City Municipality, Goodwill, Public Landing, Greenbackville, Ironshire, Temperanceville and West Ocean City. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH