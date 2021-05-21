Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Pasquotank A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN...CENTRAL PASQUOTANK...AND CURRITUCK COUNTIES THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 751 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fentress to Indiantown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Currituck and Back Bay around 800 PM EDT. Corolla around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Belcross, Snowden, Aydlett, Sandbridge Beach, Gregory, Munden, Barco, Coinjock, Riddle and Waterlily. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH