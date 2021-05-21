Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.alerts.weather.gov