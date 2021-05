The temperature is rising as summer approaches and this week offers some new highly anticipated albums. After months of hints, teasing and speculation, it's a Cole world once again. J. Cole drops his latest album, The Off-Season. Following the arrival of "Interlude" on May 7, the Fayetteville, N.C. rhymer delivers his sixth studio album. Prior to releasing the LP, the Dreamville Records CEO was spotted recording in the studio and even suggested that the album was complete because he had been riding around listening to it. Cole also confirmed on Monday (May 10) that he'd "see" his fans on Friday (May 14), implying the effort's release date. In conjunction with The Off-Season, J. Cole also delivered a 12-minute documentary titled, Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary, via YouTube.