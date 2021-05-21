Missouri Family Wants Answers After Police Rule Death of Black 19-Year-Old Derontae Martin a Suicide
19-year-old Derontae Martin was found dead in what police said was a suicide last month, but his family says that the story isn’t adding up and answers are needed. Associated Press reports that Martin’s mother, grandmother, and activists have come together to question the police’s handling of the situation. He was found dead after he attended a prom party in rural Missouri two weeks ago, and it has been suggested that police were too quick to rule his death a suicide.www.complex.com