newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

OutDaughtered’s Adam and Danielle Celebrate Quints’ Kindergarten Graduation Amid Her Health Struggles

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago

Off to elementary school! OutDaughtered stars Danielle and Adam Busby are proud parents after attending the quintuplets’ graduation from kindergarten.

“And just like that, we have five first graders!” Adam, 38, wrote while sharing the news via Instagram on Friday, May 21. “Today closes the chapter on a huge time in the girls’ life. They have been going to this school since they could walk and now, they are moving on to join Blayke next year for the only year they will ever share the same school. Congratulations girls!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bL3Mr_0a7PDpps00
Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle, 37, who has been dealing with health issues, was all smiles while posing next to 6-year-olds Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel and Riley after their induction ceremony. The kids wore red caps and gowns for the special occasion and they each got a diploma.

“It’s crazy to look back and to see how far we have come. I am amazed at these beautiful and smart girls of mine,” the Graeson Bee boutique owner captioned her own post. “So ready to see what next year holds for them.”

In recent weeks, Danielle has been patiently waiting to find out the reason behind her mysterious health issues, which she was first hospitalized for in November 2020. At the time, she had noticed “alarming sensations in her arms and legs,” which led her to undergo a series of tests and medical evaluations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vas3a_0a7PDpps00
Courtesy Danielle Busby/Instagram

Danielle and Adam discussed the latest development regarding her health struggles on the April 20 episode of their hit TLC show and hinted they could still have a long road ahead. “The other day we learned that there could be something wrong with Danielle’s heart,” the dad of six shared in a confessional. “It was like a gut punch. I wasn’t quite ready for that.”

Adam said he wanted to be an unwavering support for his wife amidst all of the uncertainty she was facing. “Hearing the fear in her voice … she normally doesn’t let that out,” the TV personality explained. Danielle was also getting prepared for the most invasive procedure she had yet, telling cameras, “I think what scares me the most [are] the findings of the test. I don’t want to have heart surgery.”

The Busbys have been married since April 5, 2006, and they celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary earlier this year.

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

22
Followers
998
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdaughtered#Kindergarten#Elementary School#Medical School#Outdaughtered#Busbys#Congratulations Girls#Proud Parents#Stars#Heart Surgery#Today#Alarming Sensations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'OutDaughtered' Stars Adam and Danielle Busby Attend Family Milestone Amid Ongoing Health Issues

OutDaughtered stars Adam Busby and Danielle Busby celebrated their 6-year-old quintuples' graduation from kindergarten this week in two ceremonies. Danielle, 37, began suffering health issues last fall and is still waiting for more information on the mysterious condition. She put those concerns aside for the couple's daughters and was all smiles in the photos Adam, 38, shared on Instagram.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Showed Off a Sweet Photo of Prince Louis in Her Latest YouTube Video

Kate Middleton is celebrating the end of one of her most important projects while also giving us a peek at a familiar family photo framed in her living room. On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge marked the conclusion of her Nursing Now campaign, a three-year initiative launched to champion the profession across the globe, by sharing a video message on YouTube thanking the frontline workers for all of their hard work.
TV Seriesourteentrends.com

OutDaughtered Spoilers Reveal Adam Busby & Danielle On Vacay

OutDaughtered spoilers revealed that Danielle left Adam Busby with the kids soon after Season 8 wrapped up filming for TLC. In the show, she seemed very stressed with naughty kids and her own health. So, she went away for a break with friends in Michigan. Now, she and her husband took off for another vacation together. He described the place they visit as “paradise.”
Healthwsgw.com

Nursing school student Madison Jarocha graduates amid health setbacks

It’s the day Madison Jarocha has been waiting for. But her short walk across the stage to get her bachelor’s degree in nursing has been a long journey. “When I was about 15 or 16, I ended up getting hospitalized and I was in and out of the hospital since I was like that age and I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease,” she said. “And so I went into nursing because I wanted to help people in the way that the nurses that I had helped me.”
HealthSentinel & Enterprise

Tackling a weighty issue — her grandson’s health

Dear Annie: My 32-year-old daughter is not watching my 10-year-old grandson’s diet and is allowing him to become overweight. When I brought it up, she replied in a very defensive manner that she does not want him to be self-conscious or concerned about how he looks. I was taken aback by this comment and her tone, and I walked away from the conversation because I could tell I had hit a nerve.
EntertainmentHaxtun-Fleming Herald

Kindergarten's feeling antsy

FLEMING KINDERGARTENERS perform "Ants in Our Pants" for a packed auditorium during their Spring Music Fest held Tuesday, May 6. Performers pictured are front row (l-r), Travis Fagan, Colton Harms, Emily Unrein and Kolby Hickey; back row (l-r), Maizy Vandenbark, Brody Wernsman and Delaney Muller. The evening's entertainment featured music and dancing from Fleming's kindergarten through fourth grades under the direction of Laurianna May.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Kendall Jenner, Elyes Gabel, Nikki Reed and More!

PUSHING BACK: Kendall Jenner partied with pals in celebration of the launch of 818 Tequila on Friday, amid backlash from critics who say the brand and its promos appropriate Mexican culture. Kendall was joined by sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, mother Kris Jenner and friends, including model bestie Hailey Bieber and singer Katy Perry at Craig‘s in Los Angeles. “YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME,” tweeted one critic of the promo shots. “Leave it to Kendall to be as tone-deaf as possible, this is so offensive. Modeling that chic migrant worker look for her tequila brand, watch her cry and say she didn’t know later on for the 100th time.”
Lifestylestardem.com

Celebrate graduates

Graduation for the class of 2021 may still mean a modified ceremony this year, but at least a modified ceremony can be held unlike 2020 where nothing could be celebrated in public. So congratulations both 2020 and 2021 graduates from the nursery schools to elementary, middle, high schools, colleges, trade schools and much more. Proceed forward with determination to succeed no matter your choice or goals. Celebrations may be slightly adjusted but the family and friends gathering at home has always been a favorite of everyone no matter the situations, restrictions or environment. Let’s get some food together so we can celebrate and put our best foot forward to encourage each one of us, “We CAN do this together!”
Books & Literatureharlequinjunkie.com

REVIEW: About That Night by Laura Brown

About That Night by Laura Brown is the second book in the Matzah Ball Surprise series, but it was fine as a stand- alone. It was well written with a storyline that was developed. The characters were genuine, and the author allowed us to see the perspective from a Deaf person’s view. It was interesting learning some of the adaptations used by a Deaf person to do everyday things we take for granted. Such as turning the light in a room off then on instead of knocking on the door.