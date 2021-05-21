Former All-Star closer found guilty of sexual assault against a 13-year-old

Fifteen counts of sexual assault against a minor. For such horrific charges as statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor. Late last night, the hammer of justice came down hard on former Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Vázquez as a Pennsylvania jury found him guilty of the most serious charges against him, while acquitting on 10 counts of the indictment related to text messages and pictures police found on his laptop. Vázquez was sent to Westmoreland County Prison and is scheduled to be sentenced within three months.