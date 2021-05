Frankfurt Airport’s (FRA) passenger figures continued to be severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in the April 2021 reporting month, when Germany’s largest aviation gateway served a total of 983,839 passengers. This represents a 423.1 percent increase year-on-year. However, this figure is based on a low benchmark value recorded in April 2020, when traffic largely came to a standstill amid the rapidly spreading pandemic. Compared to the pre-pandemic traffic figures in April 2019, FRA registered an 83.7 percent decrease in passenger traffic for the reporting month.1 During the January-to-April 2021 period, FRA served more than 3.4 million passengers. Compared to the same cumulative period in the previous two years, this represents a decline of 69.3 percent versus 2020 and 83.3 percent versus 2019.