Eboni K. Williams On Doing RHONY To Uplift Black Women And The Debate Over The Reason She Ended Her Engagement
Williams is here to disrupt the way you see things — in a good way. For attorney, host and TV personality Eboni K. Williams, she’s not afraid to put herself in situations some might deem uncomfortable in order to impact culture and society at large in a positive way. It was the reason that she appeared as a contributor on Fox News for years, as well as a co-host of the network’s shows Outnumbered, The Five and Fox News Specialists, the latter of which ended in 2017. The purpose was to disrupt, and in that case, disrupt false narratives.www.essence.com