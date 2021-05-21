Eboni K. Williams On Doing RHONY To Uplift Black Women And The Debate Over The Reason She Ended Her Engagement

It’s the eternal question for Real Housewives of New York viewers, especially since Ramona Singer is an original cast member. Insert the following query into any questionable Ramona situation and you’ve got the root cause of all her conflict with the rest of the cast; is she or isn’t she being genuine? Of course one has to consider the fact that Ramona is constantly putting her foot in her mouth. Then she is forced to give these apologies that no one really believes, but they all just go along with it for the money.