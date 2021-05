I've just got my new sim to try out Lebara but I can't make it work with my iphone 6 . Customer support only told me to do what I'd already done like take out the sim and insert it correctly , in fact I was one step ahead of them all the way. turning on manual network search didn't work wheel just kept spinning searching for networks . in the end I put sim in an old flipphone and worked straight away . then I remembered my samsung s5 was unlocked and worked in that . I tried reseting network settings on th iphone still won't work . Anyone any clues what might be wrong.