Sounders sign Abdoulaye Cissoko to First Team contract

Playing a midweek game on the road with short rest, Seattle came out against the San Jose Earthquakes in a rotated lineup as well as a formation change. All of that preparation was thrown out the window when an early defensive injury forced changes and put the away team under even more stress. Coaches scrambled to adjust formations and personnel and the results were mixed. The Sounders showed immense grit to deal with the fatigue and roster changes, finding an early goal and defending resolutely for a road win. The 1-0 final score came at a high cost, though, as both Jordy Delem and Stefan Frei went down with serious looking injuries.