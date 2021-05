Anyone who knows me or listens to my radio show, Lemons & Lampshades, knows that I am a huge Taylor Swift fan -- a “Swiftie,” if you will. My dad was actually the first person to introduce me to Swift, when he brought home a CD copy of “Fearless” in 2008 and burned it onto my hot pink iPod nano for me. I have so many vivid memories of listening to that album over and over again on my iPod -- in the car, at swim meets, after school, and just laying on the floor of my childhood bedroom. Headphones on, world off.